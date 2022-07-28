image: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Thursday gave a zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the “progress in the 75 years of independence”.

“India is entering its 75th year of independence and it is an important milestone for us as a nation. The journey towards independence was a long-drawn battle and the freedom that we cherish has been defined by many ideals and values,” Jha said in a notice to Rajya Sabha Secretary-General.

He further said that as a young democracy, it becomes important to reflect upon the progress that we have made as a sovereign socialist secular democratic republic that aims to secure justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity for its citizens.

“Reflecting on the journey of the 75 years will give us an opportunity to learn from the mistakes and re-learn from the best practices that we have adopted and ensure that we move ahead with a stronger and deeper understanding of our nation that enables us to advance and reach new heights.

Hence, as an appeal, we must have a committed session of the Parliament to discuss the progress in the 75 years of independence,” he added.

India will complete 75 years of Independence this year. The government has announced the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate this milestone.

The initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched by PM Modi on March 12, 2021, to celebrate and commemorate 75 glorious years of Independence of India. L Labdhi Gardens Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

The ministry of culture is the nodal agency for the same and has been leading several events. Since its launch, the initiative has successfully showcased the magnificence of Indian culture all across the globe. With over 50,000 events successfully held across 28 states, 8 UTs, and over 150 countries, the initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is one of the largest programmes ever organized in terms of scope and participation, said the Ministry of Culture.

The government is also launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the Ministry of Culture to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

The Culture Ministry is counting on all public representatives to play an active role in the promotion of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and make it a success by spreading awareness about the campaign and encouraging others to hoist flags in their houses.

Under Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav a series of events are being organised by the Government of India to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence.

The Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari throughout the length and breadth of the country.

Addressing a gathering at Sabarmati Ashram in 2021, the Prime Minister stated that the launch of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ 75 weeks before 15 August 2022 will continue till 15 August 2023