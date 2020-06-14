Bollywood actor and television star Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide on Sunday. As per preliminary investigation, he was found hanging at his residence in Bandra.

Sushant made a name for himself on the small screen, especially with Pavitra Rishta, where he played the lead role, before jumping to the big screen. Sushant broke on to the big screen with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kai Po Che’, based on Chetan Bhagat’s bestselling book ‘The Three Mistakes of My Life’.

‘Kai Po Che’ catapulted Sushant Singh Rajput, a smalltown boy, into almost overnight fame.

After 2013’s ‘Kai Po Che’, Sushant worked in ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ with Parineeti Chopra, and then went on to do several films.

He was last seen in ‘Chhichhore’ opposite Shraddha Kapoor. It was a film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, which dealt with college life and the frustrations of the later years.

Condolences poured in from all quarters for the highly-talented actor who won several awards for his roles in movies like ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘PK’ and ‘Kedarnath’.

His movie ‘Dil Bechara’ was supposed to release of May 8, but was postponed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.