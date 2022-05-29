The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her insulting remarks against the founder of Islam – Prophet Mohammed. Based on the complaint, the Pydhonie police station registered an FIR at 8.30 PM on May 28 against Sharma under sections 295A (Malicious act to insult a religion), 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief).

Complainant Irfan Shaikh has alleged that Nupur Sharma made objectionable remarks about Islam and Prophet Mohammad and attempts were made to defame him. BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was on Saturday night booked for alleged deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of a class by insulting their religion or religious beliefs.

Sharma during a debate on the Gyanvapi row had said that since Muslims were mocking the Hindu faith by calling discovered ‘Shivling’ a fountain, there were certain things in their religious books and that people can mock those claims as well. The more serious thing is that this is India, not Pakistan, where there is a situation like blasphemy law that someone should openly issue a fatwa to behead someone. What happened to Nupur was not spoken about today, if it is not stopped, then tomorrow this will happen to all Hindus.

Suresh Chavhanke, the editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News said, “What Nupur Sharma has said is already mentioned in the Quran and Hadith, she has not said something self-created. While saying this, she has clearly pronounced that if you hurt my faith, if you speak ill about our God, then I will also talk about your religion. Don’t know why this has hurt Muslims?”

T Srinivas a medical professional said, “When Muslims make fun of Hindu religion the left brigade strongly supports them because most of them are atheists. The population of staunch Hindus is very less compared to so-called Secular Hindus. What Nupur said is “action to the reaction”.”

Sadguru Riteshwar Maharaj said, “No one can refute the fact that the invaders have demolished Hindu temples and heritages in India. They built their own structures on Hindu Temples. Gyanvapi is a matter of judicial inspection and the Court has already taken up this matter. Muslims need to have patience because they cannot justify their stand sitting on TV debates. If they hurt the Hindu sentiments by commenting on our faith, then they should be prepared for the reactions too.”

Nishant Verma, a Political Analyst said, “Religious Intolerance is a growing trend under BJP rule since 2014, in India. The Rt Wing leaders and followers leave no stone unturned while insulting Islam, Christianity and even Sikhism, as if it’s their Birthright of sorts. The utopian dream of ‘Hindu Rashtra’ adds fuel. BJP Spokie Nupur Sharma (a blabbermouth) is just another of the lot, in insulting Prophet and Islam. They forget that India has been multicultural for hundreds of years and does not have any place for “Hate Politics”. It’s time for us Hindus to stand up against this RSS mindset and initiate a Pan India Public Movement against this ‘destabilizing mentality’ of Sangh, which is not only demeaning Hinduism but also insulting the Heritage of India, as well as taking us back to the times of “India being ‘Land of Snake Charmers’. BJP has been instrumental in anti-Islamic activities since its inception for nothing but political gains, as they know that It’s easy to woo a good number of voters in this manner and polarize elections. It’s high time for India to stand for equality in its true spirit and sense, which would start only when any and all Blasphemous people are punished strictly per laws. Wonder why Mr Modi hasn’t been able to get ‘Hindu’ a Constitutional status of a ‘Religion’ in these 7 years, while his party demeans minorities as if that is the last resort for them, while governance under them fails completely.”

Lecturer Nayyar Imam says, “There is no blasphemy law in India (since it is a secular nation) that anyone should be hanged. No one knew Kamlesh Tiwari till yesterday, but today we have made him such a big ‘brand’ that tomorrow he will win the election comfortably. Today instead of saying Nupur is wrong, people are calling Muslims wrong. Muslim have benefited them by reacting to their hateful comments.”

The BJP leader Nupur Sharma said that she was getting death threats on social media for her comments. “There is a so-called fact-checker who has started to vitiate the atmosphere by putting out a heavily edited and selected video from one of my debates last nights. Ever since, I’ve been receiving death and rape threats, including beheading threats against me and family members,” she said.

“I’ve taken some threats and tagged the Police Commissioner & Delhi Police. I suspect there’ll be harm done to me & my immediate family members. In case there’s any harm done to me/my family members Mohammed Zubair, who I think is a proprietor of Alt News, is completely responsible,” she said in another tweet.