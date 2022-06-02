Image: NDTV

At least eight people were injured after a Nigerian man attacked pedestrians with a knife near Mumbai’s Churchgate area on Wednesday. The incident took place at Tata Garden near Parsi Well, when the 50-year-old Nigerian man identified as John was sitting with a woman, suddenly got up and pulled out his knife and started attacking passers-by, said Additional Commissioner of Police South Mumbai, Dilip Sawant.

A street vendor near Tata Garden said, “Nigerian men are a nuisance because most of them are drug peddlers and some of them are mentally unstable. The man who was attacking passers-by was drunk and doped. He lost his passport and most of the time was seen around Tata Garden. They are a danger for local street vendors and people walking on the footpath.”

Social worker and Shiv Sena leader, Asha Mamidi, said, “Most of these men destroy their passports and avoid going back to their nation. Pila house and Kamathipura are their temporary abodes, but since social workers took cognizance of such issues, we forced them to leave the places. Nigerian citizens are mostly indulged in drug peddling and sex packets.”

At least seven to eight people were injured in the incident and one person is reportedly critical, the police added. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and arrested the man and seized the knife. A video that has surfaced across platforms shows bloodstains on the road where the incident took place. The injured were taken to a government hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the matter and soon the accused would be produced in the court or deported back to their nation.