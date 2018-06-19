The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd is executing the project of Mumbai Metro 3, but they lack facilities of a well equipped laboratory of its own, is a shocking admission in a reply provided to RTI Activist Anil Galgali by the MMRCL. The literature and checks required in the project is getting done through General Consultant’s for the Mumbai Metro 3 project.

Galgali had sought information from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd about its independent facilities for quality control like laboratory. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd’s Public Information Officer and Advisor (Coordination) Shrinivas Nandirgirkar informed Galgali that, the MMRCL doesn’t have its own independent facilities like laboratory for the purpose of quality control. The literatures and all checking required in the execution of the Mumbai Metro 3 project is being done through appointed General Consultants. Anil Galgali has expressed surprise about the claim of the MMRCL and has raised serious doubts, stating that it is surprising that the organisation is dependent on the services of independent consultants on the serious issue like quality control.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Galgali has demanded that the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd should have its own independent laboratory for the execution of the prestigious Metro 3 project and a similar facility should also be developed by the MMRDA. The Govt’s PWD has created such facilities in all the districts of Maharashtra for their projects, so why can’t Metro projects too follow same policy. Finally Galgali expressed concern about the carelessness adopted in the execution of Mumbai Metro projects.