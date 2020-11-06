Friday, November 6, 2020
Support Parallel Media
Home Top News Mumbai Pays Rs 280 Crore Collection From E-Challan Defaulters
Top News

Mumbai Pays Rs 280 Crore Collection From E-Challan Defaulters

As the e-challan amounts kept on increasing, only one-third of the violators ended up paying the fines, while the others just ignored it.

Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice
- Advertisement -

echallan, mumbai police, traffic police, rto, traffic challan, vehicle violation, traffic violatio, rs 280 croreThe renewed crackdown is made in a bid to generate revenue for the state government as the e-challan defaulters’ amount goes as high as Rs 280 crores, said an official. Mumbai Traffic Police will now report those who refuse to clear the pending fines to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) that could result in the violator losing their driving license.

A senior traffic police official said “we are doing combing operation on defaulters, if any driver is found with pending e-challans, they are asked to pay it instantly and clear the dues via an electronic mode of payment by debit/credit card to avoid corruption. In case the motorist/violator refuses to pay up, their vehicle could be seized and they will be reported to the RTO for further inquiries. The RTO will then be asked to cancel their license for non-payment of e-challans”.

- Advertisement -

The officer further stated that “most of the nonpayers of e-challan are owners of private vehicles, wherein a significant chunk belongs to violations like jumping signals and speeding. “Personnel have been given standing instructions to check private vehicles for their e-challan backlog and make a good recovery.”

Even before the lockdown due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic was put in place, the pending e-challans amounted to as much as over Rs 200 crores. After lockdown, which imposed travel and movement restrictions, however, the crackdown on e-challan recovery further went away, causing a major backlog.

- Advertisement -

Recently, police began a stringent crackdown as a part of ‘Operation All-Out’ wherein vehicles are stopped for random checks, and their e-challan history is inspected on the spot. In a desperate bid to recover the pending e-challans, the Mumbai Traffic Police had used different methods like using the postal service or collecting fines during random checks, only to fall back on the manual crackdown.

The e-challan system introduced in the city three years ago had bid adieu to the manual clamp down on traffic violators and was sent an e-challan instead on their registered mobile number. As the e-challan amounts kept on increasing, only one-third of the violators ended up paying the fines, while the others just ignored it.

- Advertisement -
Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice

Related Articles

Top News

Arnab’s First Night went sleepless

Afternoon Voice - 0
Arnab Goswami is currently kept at a local school which has been designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug prison. One night in...
Read more
Top News

Bed Buddies – Male Prostitution has increased in Mumbai

Afternoon Voice - 0
Since lockdown many companies shut down and huge lay off in various organisations pushed men in sex trading. After the lockdown relaxation there is...
Read more
Top News

Maharashtra Police Arrests Republic TV’s Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami In 2018 Abetment Of Suicide Case

Afternoon Voice - 0
The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday arrested Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, a police official...
Read more

Most Popular

No Pataka, No Dhamaka… Only Celebration!

City News Hema Singh - 0
We all have heard quite often from people “Diwali mein pathake nahi jalaya toh kya kiya” (What is the use of celebrating Diwali if...
Read more

Mumbai Pays Rs 280 Crore Collection From E-Challan Defaulters

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
The renewed crackdown is made in a bid to generate revenue for the state government as the e-challan defaulters' amount goes as high as...
Read more

Arnab may spend more nights in judicial custody

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
People protesting against Arnab’s arrest thought that he will come out soon because the entire central government is condemning his arrest, in addition Amit...
Read more

Arnab Goswami’s arrest is Justice for Anvay Naik?

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Arnab Goswami arrest booked for abetment of suicide, point to be noted that Goswami has not been arrested for his comments against Sonia Gandhi...
Read more
Load more

EDITORIAL

Arnab may spend more nights in judicial custody

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
People protesting against Arnab’s arrest thought that he will come out soon because the entire central government is condemning his arrest, in addition Amit...
Read more

Arnab Goswami’s arrest is Justice for Anvay Naik?

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Arnab Goswami arrest booked for abetment of suicide, point to be noted that Goswami has not been arrested for his comments against Sonia Gandhi...
Read more

In the era of equality nothing much has changed for her

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
India is in denial of the fact that a majority of its women do not feel safe alone on the streets, at work, in...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Water is an issue that cuts across all aspects of social and economic life in India

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Compartmentalized responses are unlikely to be adequate to address the current crises. There is a need for an integrated approach, which addresses source sustainability,...
Read more

Mumbai Pays Rs 280 Crore Collection From E-Challan Defaulters

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
The renewed crackdown is made in a bid to generate revenue for the state government as the e-challan defaulters' amount goes as high as...
Read more

SC issues notice on plea seeking probe in ‘India’s biggest franchise scam’ against Westland Trade Pvt Ltd

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Union Ministries, Central probe agencies, and the Police Commissioners of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida on...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Mumbai's English tabloid with Millions of readership in Print & Digital. The only parallel media house of India.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsmakers Publications Pvt. Ltd.