As incessant rains lashed Mumbai and adjoining areas since morning, throwing normal life out of gear, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said civic governance has “collapsed” in Mumbai.

Slamming the BJP-led state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Rahul tweeted, “The streets are flooded, citizens stranded, bridges collapsing…..Civic governance has collapsed. My thoughts are with the citizens of Mumbai. Stay safe!”

The heavy rainfall also led to the collapse of a part a Road Over Bridge (ROB) during early morning hours on Tuesday in Mumbai’s Andheri West.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, taking stock of situation, spoke to the Commissioner of Police of Mumbai and asked him to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis also asked the BMC commissioner to increase the frequency of BEST buses for convenience of commuters.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, on the other hand, directed officials to speed up repair work and rapidly restore traffic in close coordination with other departments.