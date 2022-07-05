Image: HT

Mumbai and its adjoining areas witnessed a heavy downpour on Tuesday morning, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places. The island city received an average of 95.81 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 115.09mm and 116.73mm of rainfall, respectively, during the same period.

Jayant Sarkar, IMD said, “The situation is favourable. Maharashtra will receive widespread rainfall in the next 5 days. Heavy to very rainfall in scattered areas. Ghat areas are also expected to get good rains. In Mumbai, July 5,7 and 8 will see heavy rainfall. Red alert for Ratnagiri and Raigad.”

The chief minister’s office in a statement said CM Shinde is in touch with collectors of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. The National Disaster Response Force has also been asked to remain alert.

Preeti Sharma Menon, Aam Aadmi Party leader told Afternoon Voice, “For last 30 years we have the same party in BMC and we have seen they are making money but not doing their work. People in the BMC are not serious about their job most of the manholes are uncovered, and no cleanliness is done in the rivers and gutters due to which it is getting flooded.”

Prabhat Rahangdale, ex-Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Disaster Management said, “Mumbai has always been and worked for its relief.”

Ekta, a resident of Virar East, “Currently in Virar east there is no waterlogging but I have come to Virar West there is waterlogged, people are getting late, stuck and some people returning to their home because of water logged. BMC is not also working.”

Nitin Sardesai, MNS leader said, “Every year BMC promises of no issues of waterlogging will happen on roads but still, there are many Waterlogging and there is a failure in the working system of BMC.”

