Such is the impact of pandemic Coronavirus on the people of the state and particularly Mumbai, that the State Government was forced to take strict steps that would help the people in general. Accordingly, the government designated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take necessary action to control crowds on the roads. The BMC, on its part has announced that all shops located in several localities of Mumbai will remain shut on alternate days indefinitely in order to regulate crowds on roads. However, the BMC has exempted all grocery and medical stores from the order. The officials have passed the order to avoid crowding and implement social distancing.

The closure of shops on alternate days is being observed in areas like Dadar, Mahim, Dharavi, Bandra, Khar and Santa Cruz, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement on Thursday. In a separate order, it also extended the restrictions to areas of Mulund East and West.

The situation at Kandivali is tense as all shops are shut and no hawkers are to found on the roads. This is the effect of the crowd controlling measure announced by the Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika that was issued yesterday. Hotels, restaurants, bars and shops remained shut in the city. Banks, grocery shops and medical stores remained open.

The announcement reads:

Whereas the Government of Maharashtra, in exercise of the power conferred under section 2, 3 & 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 has framed regulations for prevention and containment of COVID-19 under No. Corona 2020/CR/58 Aarogya-5 dated 13th March 2020.

AND WHEREAS under rule 10 of the said Regulations, the Municipal Commissioner is authorized to take measures for containment of COVID-19.

AND WHEREAS Shri Praveen Pardeshi, Commissioner of the Municipal of Greater Mumbai has been designated as the Empowered Officer.

AND WHEREAS Assistant Municipal Commissioner of MCGM is authorized by the Municipal Commissioner/Empowered Officer to take any measures so as to control the crowds on road to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

I SANJAY R KURHADE, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of MCGM R/South ward in exercise of said power conferred upon me, hereby direct under rule 10 of the said regulations to implement following commitment measure in Kandivali (West) are of R/South ward in order to avoid crowding in public places and exercise social distancing for avoiding spread of COVID-19 that all Shops & Establishment (except Medical Stores, & Grocery Shops) will be closed till March 31.