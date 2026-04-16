Mumbai to Get Fresh Tree Count After 8 Years as BMC Launches Mega Census Drive 2

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will begin a comprehensive tree census across Mumbai next week, marking the first such exercise in eight years.

According to officials, the citywide enumeration is expected to take around 1.5 years to complete. The last tree census was conducted in 2018, when approximately 33.7 lakh trees were recorded, including those in Aarey Colony.

The upcoming exercise will be carried out with the assistance of experts and modern technology to ensure greater accuracy and efficiency. In preparation, the BMC recently organised a day-long training workshop on scientific tree pruning and enumeration at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla.

Tree censuses in Mumbai are typically conducted every five years, but the latest round was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Meanwhile, the civic body has also initiated pre-monsoon preparations, identifying over 45,000 trees for trimming and pruning to prevent potential hazards during heavy rains. The annual pruning drive aims to maintain environmental balance while ensuring public safety.

This year, the pre-monsoon activity will be integrated with the tree census, allowing the BMC to update its green cover data while carrying out essential maintenance work.