Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Warns of Criminal Action Against Illegal Pump Users Amid Supply Crisis 2

As Mumbai faces a precautionary 10 per cent water cut due to declining reservoir levels, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued a stern warning against the illegal use of electric pumps to siphon water from pipelines, stating that violators could face criminal action.

The civic body implemented the water cut from Friday amid falling water reserves and forecasts of below-normal monsoon conditions linked to El Niño and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) patterns.

According to BMC data, the total usable water stock across the seven reservoirs supplying Mumbai stood at 340,399 million litres as of May 11, amounting to only 23.52 per cent of the annual required stock of 14,47,363 million litres.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar directed officials to intensify enforcement measures and warned that repeat offenders may also face disconnection of water supply.

During inspections, civic officials reportedly found several residents using electric pumps connected directly to water pipelines and tap systems to draw excess water. Authorities said such practices reduce water pressure in surrounding areas and create an uneven supply distribution.

Officials also warned that illegal pumping can put additional strain on the water distribution network and increase the risk of contamination entering pipelines.

The BMC has instructed officials to seize unauthorised pumps, impose penalties and initiate criminal cases against those violating the rules.

Bangar also directed engineers to undertake ward-wise micro-planning to maintain regular water supply and ensure adequate pressure during the ongoing rationing period.

Authorities have been asked to identify vulnerable locations, including elevated and tail-end areas, and formulate action plans to minimise inconvenience to residents.

Field engineers have also been instructed to remain on-site, interact with citizens and public representatives, and ensure swift redressal of water-related complaints.

Mumbai receives its primary water supply from seven reservoirs — Tulsi, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna — spread across Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.