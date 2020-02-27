Yesterday evening, the Alliance against CAA, NRC and NPR, Mumbai Chapter held a press conference at the Marathi Patrakar Sangh, Azad Maidan to condemn the anti-CAA violence which broke out in Delhi from past few days. Members of the group strongly condemned the communal violence that has been occurring in Delhi. They regretted the deaths of 37 people belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities including a police and IB personnel. According to them, some politicians have openly instigated violence in Delhi. They expressed their displeasure over Delhi Police’s failure to control riots in the city. Members stated that the machinery responsible for maintaining law and order has been completely paralysed. The dubious and prejudiced character of the Delhi Police is dangerous for a post-modern society like India.

Members of Alliance against CAA, NRC, and NPR, Mumbai Chapter expressed their views:

When AV spoke to Advocate Rakesh Rathod, he said, “We strongly have condemn the violence which has taken place in Delhi. We condemn the inaction of the Delhi Police and Home Department for allowing riots to occur. BJP and RSS have taken revenge against the people of Delhi for voting against them. Hence, they have taken no action against rioters.

He further stated, “We have demanded the resignation of honourable Home Minister Amit Shah. At the same time, we have demanded that strict action should be initiated on the policemen who failed to perform their duties. Also, victims should be compensated for the damage.”

Farid Shaikh, co-convenor Alliance against CAA said, “The entire violence is pre-planned and the police have failed to take action. The Home Minister should have given powers to act swiftly against rioters. Protest against CAA has been happening in Delhi since the last two and a half months. Every attempt is made to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims.”

Maulana Hafiz Athar Ali, co-convenor Alliance against CAA said, “This press conference has been organised to condemn the violence occurring in Delhi which claimed several lives and losses to property. We demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.””

Narsing Tiwari said, “I have been residing in a Muslim locality in Delhi since the last 40 years. I condemn the violence occurring in Delhi.”

Father Ravi Kumar Stephen said, “The CAA and NRC is against the interest of minorities. The anti-CAA protestors were doing so peacefully, but some anti-social elements disrupted the protest. The riot incidents occurring in Delhi does not augur well for the Nation.”

Sachin Kambale, head of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Brigade Organisation said, “The Delhi Police have failed to control the riots. Today, peaceful protests are happening against CAA and NRC in the country. Pro-CAA groups have been formed by RSS to avert anti-CAA protests.”

Sudhakar Shinde, joint secretary, Ambedkarite party, Maharashtra said, “We have organised this press conference to condemn the violence in Delhi. Amit Shah is responsible for the violence and he should step down. Steps should be taken to end violence and maintain peace.”