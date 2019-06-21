India and foreign countries are celebrating International Yoga Day today. On this occasion, the common man, politicians and celebrities in Maharashtra performed yoga exercise. While some people did yoga in local trains some others performed yoga in swimming pools.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in an event guided by Baba Ramdev in Nanded and Governor Ch Vidyasagar performed yoga at Raj Bhavan. Even Bollywood observed Yoga Day. Actor Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora posted photographs of them performing yoga and appealed to citizens to perform yoga.

Shilpa had earlier stated, “Yoga has changed my life. My relation with yoga is on a whole different level. It’s very spiritual.” Mumbaikars gathered in large numbers at Marine Drive to perform yoga asanas. More than three lakh people have supported “Yoga by the bay Campaign” for years.