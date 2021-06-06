Mumbai’s local trains will not be open to the public for now; Dharavi records two new COVID cases

Image: Reuters

After the Maharashtra government announced a detailed five-level plan to initiate the unlock process, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai has issued new guidelines to control the spread of COVID-19 in the city. Level 3 areas are those where the positivity rate is between 5% and 10% or more than 40% of beds with oxygen are occupied. The latest figures have marked the positivity rate in Mumbai at 5.3%.

Meanwhile Dharavi records two new COVID-19 cases; active cases stand at 20. The slum sprawl of Dharavi reported two new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. According to data received from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Dharavi has recorded a cumulative total of 6,835 COVID-19 cases and 6,456 recoveries.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai will be categorised under Level 3 when the new rules are imposed today, Monday. Level 3 areas are those where the positivity rate is between 5% and 10% or more than 40% of beds with oxygen are occupied. The latest figures have marked the positivity rate in Mumbai at 5.3%. Based on this the following restrictions will be in place in Mumbai from Monday.

As per the fresh guidelines issued by the BMC, local trains will remain available only for specific categories.

In a notification issued on Friday night, the Maharashtra government had stated local trains will remain available for ”medical, few essentials and women”, but authorized the civic administrations to put additional restrictions they deem fit.

The reference of ”women” was deleted by the BMC in its latest order which stated that entry in suburban trains will be restricted only for ”medical and few essentials.

All the shops and establishments dealing with essential items will be allowed to function till 4 pm on all days.

The establishments selling non-essential items will stay open till 4 pm on weekdays only.

All malls, theatres and multiplexes will remain shut.

The restaurants will be allowed to open with 50% seating capacity till 4 pm only on weekdays. Afterwards, only parcel and takeaway services will remain functional.

Gyms, salons, beauty centres, spas and wellness centres will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity and only till 4 pm. The establishments have been directed not to make use of air-conditioners and entertain only customers with prior appointments.

Private offices can stay open at 50% capacity till 4 pm on working days, excluding the exempted category.

Government offices can also function with 50% of the capacity.

Movie/television shoots and gatherings such as funerals and weddings will also be allowed till 4 pm on weekdays at 50% capacity.

For marriages, only 50 people are allowed to congregate and only 20 people can attend funerals.

Construction activity has been allowed but all labourers are required to leave the site by 4 pm.

E-commerce deliveries will continue as regular.

Public transport has also been allowed with 100% of the seating capacity. No queueing or travelling while standing in the buses etc will be permitted.

Parks and gardens will open from 5 am to 9 am.

The movement of cargo will be regular.

Inter-district travel for passengers by private cars, taxis, buses, and long-distance trains will be regular. Except if moving or passing through any stoppage in level 5 wherein passenger e-pass is a must.

For all other manufacturing units which aren’t covered under essential, continuous process or export-oriented units will operate at 50% staff-movement with a transport bubble.