A Muslim cleric was allegedly thrashed by a group of men in Jharkhand’s Ranchi.

The man named Azhar-ul-Islam was brutally beaten up by some unknown miscreants when he was returning home after evening prayer.

As per the father of the victim, Azhar was thrashed and was allegedly asked to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

“While returning home from evening prayer some people attacked him. He was asked to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’,” the father said.

The victim has been hospitalised with multiple injuries in head, hand and other parts of the body.

Earlier on June 1, a group of men allegedly thrashed some people, who were offering Namaz at a mosque in Haryana’s Karnal.

The victims alleged that a group of 20-25 people walked in, vandalized the mosque, broke speakers and thrashed those offering Namaz.