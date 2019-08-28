In Independence Day speech Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Family planning is true patriotism”. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena supported PM Modi’s push for population control. The party alleged in its article that “fundamentalist Muslims are not concerned about population explosion and are not ready to come out of the mindset of “hum do humare pacchis (we two, our 25 children).”

PM Modi, while addressing the nation on the 73rd Independence Day, stressed on the “need to have greater discussion and awareness on population explosion.”

“There is a vigilant section of public which stops to think before bringing a child to the world, whether they can do justice to the child, give them all that she or he wants. They deserve respect. What they are doing is an act of patriotism. Let us learn from them,” he said.

AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi told Afternoon Voice, “I have a concern against the speech and said that PM Modi is coming “with discarded and intrusive ideas of governance that shrink his own responsibility.” Owaisi further stated what would you call those rural Hindus who have more than four children; targeting one particular community is pattern of Sena-BJP politics.”

Razia Hussain, a gynecologist told AV, “These responsible people from the government have no shame when it comes to their accountability, they have no answer but all the problems lie with the people. Everything is connected to patriotism. Very soon, taking loans not paying back, filing bankruptcy will also become a patriotic act? They (BJP and Sena) are just deviating and misleading the nation by saying such baseless things for their political benefits.”

When contacted regarding this issue, NCP Mumbai President Nawab Malik denied to comment saying he has no information in this context.

Adil Shirgaonkar, a resident of Ram Mandir said, “The BJP-Shiv Sena are targeting a particular community. The BJP-led government should focus on education, employment, development and other important issues. It is seen that couples of educated and developed community have less children like Parsis in India.”