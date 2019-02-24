A year has gone by since Indian film industry lost its first female superstar, Sridevi and on her maiden death anniversary daughter, actor Janhvi Kapoor says her heart still feels heavy.

Janhvi, who made her acting debut last year in July with “Dhadak”, says her mother will always be there in her heart.

Sridevi passed away, aged 54, due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018. Her sudden death left family, friends and thousands of fans in a state of shock.

“My heart will always be heavy. But I’ll always be smiling because it has you in it,” Janhvi wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her sitting in her mother’s lap holding hands.

Sridevi’s sister-in-law, designer Maheep Kapoor shared a series of pictures with the actor on Instagram and wrote, “Will always remember the good times.”

In an impressive career, spanning five decades, Sridevi dominated the commercial space in cinema in the ’80s and ’90s. She reversed the trend of the male-dominated film industry by her acting prowess. Her name guaranteed a film’s success.

Sridevi took a break from acting after 1997 film “Judaai” to focus on her marriage with producer Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

She made a successful comeback 15 years later with Gauri Shinde’s “English Vinglish”.