Mystery in Purnea: JD(U) Leader's Brother, Wife, and Daughter Found Dead at Home 2

A shocking incident has emerged from Bihar’s Purnea district, where the elder brother of a JD(U) leader, his wife, and daughter were found dead at their home on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies of Naveen Kushwaha, his wife Mala Devi, and their daughter Tanu Priya were recovered from their residence in the European Colony under the Kehat Police Station limits, confirmed Purnea Sadar SDPO Jyoti Shankar.

According to locals, Naveen was the elder brother of JD(U) leader Neeranjan Kushwaha and was himself a well-known figure in the area, having contested both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the past.

“Soon after receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death,” said SDPO Shankar. Forensic experts have also been called to collect evidence as the investigation continues.

Preliminary accounts from family members suggest a tragic sequence of events — that Tanu Priya may have fallen from the staircase, and her father died while trying to save her. Reportedly, Mala Devi suffered a fatal cardiac arrest upon learning of their deaths.

However, the police have not ruled out any angle. “We are investigating the case from all possible directions,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

The shocking deaths have sent waves of grief across the locality, with hundreds of residents gathering outside the Kushwaha home. State Minister Lesi Singh and Independent MP Pappu Yadav also visited the family late Tuesday night to offer condolences.

The police are awaiting the post-mortem report and forensic findings to determine whether the deaths were accidental, sequential, or involved any foul play.