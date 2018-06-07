World number one Rafael Nadal continued his quest for 11th French Open title as he cemented his place in the semi-finals at the Roland Garros after struggling past Diego Schwartzma of Argentina here on Thursday.

The Spaniard tennis maestro fought back strongly from a set down to clinch a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 triumph over 11th seed Schwartzma in a thrilling quarter-final clash of the men’s singles event.

On Wednesday, Nadal lost his first set at Roland Garros since 2015, trailing by 4-6, 3-5 to Schwartzma before a one-hour rain delay halted play.

The top-ranked bounced back when the match resumed after some time before the clash abandoned for the day following a recurrence of rain.

Nadal will now cross swords with the winner of another last-eight clash between Argentina’s Juan Martín del Potro and Croatia’s Marin Cilic for a place in the summit showdown.