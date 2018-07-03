Spanish tennis maestro Rafael Nadal will look to begin his campaign at Wimbledon on a winning note when he crosses swords with Israeli player Dudi Sela in their opening match of the men’s singles event on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old, who has recently clinched the French Open title, will be playing his first match since his title victory on the clay court three weeks ago.

Dudi Sela, who last year made it to the third round of Wimbledon, will look to give tough competition to the Spaniard as he has good playing record on the grass-court.

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, both players have played against each other two times before on the hard court, with Nadal registering wins over the Israeli player in both the matches.

Nadal holds a 43-10 record at the Wimbledon and has only lost once in his first-round clash at the championship.

In other clashes of the day, world number twenty one Novak Djokovic will battle with world number fifty seven Tennys Sandgren for a place in the second round of the championship.

Earlier, Swiss tennis star Roger Federer and American tennis star Serena Williams started their Wimbledon fixture on a winning note defeating their respective opponents in straight sets.