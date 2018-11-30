Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made Nandamuri Suhasini who is contesting from Kukatpally constituency on a TDP ticket a ‘scapegoat’ by fielding her from a ‘losing’ segment, Telangana caretaker IT and Industries minister K T Rama Rao has alleged.

Speaking at a roadshow at Kukatpally on Thursday, the TRS leader lashed out at Telugu Desam Party and its chief Naidu, questioning as to why Naidu’s son and AP Minister N Lokesh was not asked to contest the seat.

Suhasini is the daughter of former Rajya Sabha MP N Hari Krishna and grand-daughter of TDP founder and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao.

“If Chandrababu Naidu really loves the Nandamuri family, why didn’t he appoint Suhasini as a Minister in Andhra Pradesh, like he appointed Lokesh? If Chandrababu Naidu really wants to strengthen TDP in Telangana, he could have made Lokesh contest from Kukatpally. But he did not, because he knows Kukatpally is a losing seat,” the TRS leader alleged.

In a dramatic turn of events, Naidu decided to field Suhasini from Kukatpally ignoring senior party leader E Peddireddy, who evinced interest in contesting from the constituency.

Rubbishing K T Rama Rao’s remarks, Peddireddy said it was the party’s decision to field Suhasini from Kukatpally and people in the constituency are accepting her.

He also said Lokesh is now a minister in the Andhra government and he chose Andhra Pradesh for his political career.

Naidu wants to make Suhasini a scapegoat and later prevent her brothers (Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram) from entering politics, the TRS leader alleged.

Talking about alliance between the Congress and TDP, Rama Rao said, NTR’s soul would be ‘troubled’ seeing the alliance and sought to know on what basis did they form an alliance.

Justifying the TRS alliance with TDP in the 2009 elections, Rama Rao said they tied up with the TDP only after the latter assured to support separate Telangana statehood.

“Naidu today is asking why he is being criticised. Was he not the one who tried to poach TRS MLAs? Was he not the one who wrote letters to the Centre, creating hurdles in irrigation project works,” the TRS leader asked.

Elections to the 119-member Telangana assembly are scheduled to be held on December 7.