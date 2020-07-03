As the COVID-19 cases are rising, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has re-imposed the lockdown for 10 days, starting from July 3 to July 13. Lockdown will be applicable within the limits of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The transportation of essential and perishable items will be allowed. Intercity, MSRTC buses and all public transport services (excluding suburban railway services introduced by the government for essential services) will not be allowed except for emergency services. Every person who is quarantined in the house must abide by the rules strictly, otherwise he/she will be liable for severe punitive action and he/she will be shifted to the municipal quarantine Centre. All residents will remain at home and will only come out for work that is permitted, strictly following the rules of social distancing. Taxis, auto rickshaws are not allowed. However, passenger transport will be permitted to receive / deliver emergency medical services. The order will allow private vehicles with only one passenger other than the driver, essential commodities, healthcare and other activities permitted under the order.

All interstate bus and passenger transport services (including private vehicles), as well as those operated by private operators, will be closed however outbound vehicles will be allowed. Not more than five people are allowed to gather in public any places. Commercial Establishment Offices and Factories, Workshops, Warehouses etc. (except Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee and Thane Belapur TTC Industrial Area) all shops will be closed. However, continuous processing and pharmaceuticals etc. required production and manufacturing units will be permitted. Permission will be granted to operate manufacturing units engaged in production of essential commodities of pulses and rice mills, food and allied industries, dairies, food and fodder, etc. Government offices will be allowed to operate with a minimum number of staff during this period and will take steps to ensure a social distance of 6 feet from each other near the check counter. They will ensure proper hygiene and (hand) sanitizers/hand washing facilities on their premises.

The shops/establishments providing essential goods would be open from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm. All these shops should try to sell goods from their shop through home delivery service if possible. However, the medical stores, hospitals, clinics/ LPG Gas Cylinder/lift Repair Shops are excluded from these rules. All security and facility management services (including through a private agency) are provided to the organizations providing the required services. Liquor stores will only allow home delivery.

Implementation of lockdown will be applicable in villages and slums within MIDC limits. State Government Departments/Offices and Service Providers Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) will operate only to the extent of providing essential services. Any person/entity violating any provision of these rules shall be prosecuted under Sections 51 to 60 of the Infectious Diseases Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.