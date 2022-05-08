Till today we saw the leader crying on the hospital bed. After being discharged from hospital on Sunday, Independent MP Navneet Rana launched a scornful attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, condemning him for misusing his power. Rana alleged they tortured her in the lockup for chanting Lord Ram’s name.

Rana also challenged CM Uddhav Thackeray to prove himself by contesting an election and winning against her from any district of the state. She said she will make sure of Uddhav’s defeat. “If you have the guts to contest elections from any district in the state. I will contest against you. Then see who the people of the state choose,” Rana said.

The Amravati MP was admitted to Lilavati Hospital for spondylitis treatment, she had to sleep on the floor in jail which gave her body pains.

Devendra Fadnavis of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has crossed the limits on cruelty. A day prior to making this statement, he visited MP Navneet Rana in a Mumbai hospital.

The vice president of the Maharashtra division of BJP, Chitra Wagh, also met Navneet Rana while she was in Lilavati Hospital. Wagh said, “Hearing the heartless treatment meted out to a woman MP by the Thackeray government, the city was outraged. Hearing Hanuman’s name, only Ravana would have been so angry. The government should not forget that Navneet Rana is not alone and not weak, either.”

The entire episode began with MP Navneet Rana and MLA husband Ravi Rana announcing their plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of CM’s residence ‘Matoshree’, which ruffled the feathers of the Shiv Sainiks. They staged a protest outside the Rana duo’s residence. The duo called off their plans to recite Hanuman Chalisa. However, in a dramatic turn of events, the Rana couple was arrested on April 23 and slapped with charges of sedition. The court, after 12 days, granted bail to the duo.