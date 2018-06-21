As many as 15,000 Navy personnel and their family members rolled out their mats to perform various ‘asanas’ on the International Yoga Day.

The personnel stretched themselves not only on decks of ships but also in submarines beneath the waters, while following the ancient Indian discipline.

Yoga camps were conducted by instructors of the Navy under the guidance of trained experts from organisations like Patanjali Samiti, The Art of Living and Home Yogis Home, a Defence spokesperson said in a statement.

Some Navy personnel performed exercises on the decommissioned destroyer vessel ‘Viraat’, currently decked in Mumbai, it said.

The personnel deputed on submarines also conducted yoga activities beneath the sea despite space constraints, the release said.

The International Yoga Day was observed by units of the Western Naval Command in Mumbai, Karnataka, Goa and Gujarat.

Defence civilians from industrial units of the command also conducted yoga camps at their work places, it added.