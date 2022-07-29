Representative image

A Naxal operative carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakhs on his head was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma of Bastar district, Chhattisgarh Police claimed on Friday.

Rakesh Madkam was charged with eight cases of violence. The operation was carried out by a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) of the neighboring Dantewada district. The team was working along the inter-district border.

Madkam was a member of the Katekalyan area committee of CPI (Maoist). The encounter took place near Bindrapani village forest while patrolling.

“Acting on specific inputs of Maoist movements, the patrolling team launched the operation on Thursday night in the forest along the inter-district border during which an exchange of fire broke out between the two sides in the Dantewada forest. However, after a brief encounter, the ultra-escaped, but security forces continued searching the area on Thursday night,” said Inspector general of police (Bastar range) Sunderaj P in a statement.

“Security forces were patrolling the area when two encounters took place during the operation. All troopers are safe and further search operation is underway in nearby areas,” added Sunderaj. Security forces recovered the body of the Maoist and a country-made weapon.

Earlier on June 30, Chhattisgarh police had gunned down a Naxal, who too was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, in Raipur. The operative was identified as Denga Deva alias Mahangu Deva and he was also an alleged member of the Katekalyan Area Committee of the CPI (Maoist), according to officials.