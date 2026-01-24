NCP (SP) Emerges Kingmaker in Sangli, Akola Civic Polls as BJP Misses Majority 2

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) has emerged as a key player in the formation of power in the Sangli and Akola municipal corporations after the Bharatiya Janata Party fell short of a majority in both civic bodies despite emerging as the single largest party.

In the 78-member Sangli, Miraj and Kupwad Municipal Corporation, the BJP secured 39 seats, one short of the majority mark. The Shiv Sena won two seats, Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party bagged 16, while the Indian National Congress won 18 seats. The NCP (SP), with three corporators, has emerged as a potential kingmaker.

A similar situation has unfolded in the 80-member Akola Municipal Corporation, where the BJP won 38 seats, again falling short of a majority. The Congress secured 21 seats, the NCP and Shiv Sena one seat each, the Shiv Sena (UBT) six seats, and the NCP (SP) three. Ten seats were won by others, including the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and independents.

With no party crossing the halfway mark, intense negotiations are underway in both cities to form governing alliances. The NCP (SP), which has three corporators in each civic body, is reported to be in talks with the BJP, though party leaders have been cautious in their public statements.

Responding to speculation in Sangli, NCP (SP) corporator Abhijit Koli said the party had contested the elections as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and would prioritise public welfare and regional development. “Whether we sit in the opposition or join the ruling side, our work will focus on people’s welfare. Our next step will be decided by our leader Jayant Patil and Congress leaders Vishal Patil and Vishwajit Kadam,” he said.

On the Akola situation, NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde said discussions were ongoing at the local level among all parties to explore the formation of a civic front focused on development. “I have made it clear that any such arrangement, including with the BJP, should not be at the political level with party symbols,” he said.

As negotiations continue, the final shape of the civic administrations in Sangli and Akola is expected to hinge on the stance taken by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).