NDA Promises 1 Crore Jobs, 7 Expressways, and Metro Expansion in Bihar Poll Manifesto 2

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, making ambitious promises that include providing jobs to one crore youth, developing seven new expressways, and introducing metro train services in four more cities.

The 69-page manifesto also outlines plans to create one crore Lakhpathi Didis under women empowerment schemes, establish seven international airports, and launch 10 new industrial parks to boost the state’s economy.

It further promises free quality education from kindergarten to post-graduation, a monthly aid of ₹2,000 for Scheduled Caste students pursuing higher studies, and the establishment of a world-class medicity along with a medical college in every district.

The NDA has also pledged free ration, healthcare coverage up to ₹5 lakh, and the construction of 50 lakh additional pucca houses.

The manifesto was released at a press conference attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, BJP president JP Nadda, and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Chirag Paswan, along with other alliance leaders.