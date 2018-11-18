Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their first child- a baby girl, on Sunday in Mumbai.

Neha gave birth to the newest member of the family, at Women’s Hospital located in Mumbai’s Khar area.

Until recently, the ‘Lust Stories’ star was busy shooting for season three of her talk show, ‘No Filter Neha’.

On August 24, Angad Bedi had shared a picture of the couple announcing Neha’s pregnancy. In an Instagram post he wrote, “Ha! Turns out this rumor is true.. #3ofus ?? #satnamwaheguru”.

On September 30, Angad Bedi of ‘Pink’ fame hosted a baby shower for his wife, which was attended by the who’s who of B-town. The couple’s friend Sophie Chaudhary shared a picture from the party on social media. To mark the occasion, the duo had cut a white cake.

The much-in-love couple had tied the knot in a private ceremony in New Delhi on May 10.