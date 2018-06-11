BJP has claimed to have enrolled 11 crore members across the country as party president Amit Shah kick-started a mega outreach programme for its eight northern state units to connect with the newly-inducted as well the masses. However, he hardly met masses but going door to door of classes, who will hardly make any difference to BJP — yes, they can donate funds to the party and money is the only strength they had in every election.

After the by-poll elections, BJP’s popularity has affected a lot. In a comprehensive way, when BJP lost the elections in Delhi and Bihar, it was considered to be an end of Modi wave. When students at the JNU campus were shouting against India, it was regarded as the Indian youth’s feeling towards the government. Modi has turned into a megalomaniac person who is busy chanting his achievements without looking into the reality of the matter. His speeches with flaws and twisted facts tainted his image. For example, we all have seen him patting his own back on the issue of the demonetisation and he even justified his stand by self-praising. But the fact is that it was an epic fiasco. Instead, he should show some sense of maturity to accept that the demonetisation was a failure when it comes to implementation. One of the other major reasons for the party losing its sheen is because they always blamed Congress and Gandhi family for whatever bad incidents is occurring in the country. In short, BJP reached the epitome of the Indian democracy doing the pretty same but now they must learn that they have enjoyed power for quite a long time and they will be held accountable for any wrongdoing during their tenure.

‘Mahasampark Abhiyan’ is launched with an idea of connecting with the people. The formal verification and induction of the members would also be carried out (during the Abhiyan). Along with the people and celebrities, Shah will be meeting NDA allies. But, what exactly will he do? It is a question why he is meeting now after BJP suffered defeats in the by-polls. Sena will contest the 2019 elections solo. BJP has lost contact with the public and it should find reasons behind it.

After facing hitches in the by-poll elections across the country, BJP after four year of governance at the Centre, is finally waking up to the realities of electoral politics and has embarked on a course correction through Sampark Abhiyan to bolster its prospects in the 2019 general elections. In fact, Modi has been criticised by the opposition parties for making grand announcements with little work on the ground. And, in reality, if one takes a stock of the Modi government, it gives an impression that on the economic front, the government has not been able to move the country ahead. Job creation, which was a prominent promise before the 2014 elections, has not happened as desired. Unemployment figures in the country are still terribly very high.

In a series of meetings under the programme, Amit Shah has met few prominent celebrities including the party chiefs of the allies of the NDA government at the Centre. According to BJP, the idea behind such meetings is to apprise the people of the country about the developmental works done by the Modi government in the last four years. Surely, the saffron brigade is facing the heat a year before the general elections as there is a school of thought which is gaining prominence that the country has deviated from economic progress and there is a jobless growth in the country. In India, the election is about acuity and the Sampark Abhiyan is an attempt by the party to get up and go away that image of non-development from the public mind. On the social front also, it looks as if the country is much divided over religion. Communal politics has reached a new high with politicians openly indulging in venomous speeches against each other. All these factors have led to a perception gaining currency among sections of the people that the NDA government has deviated from its slogan of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas.

In governance, there is always a need for connecting with the masses and there is nothing wrong in doing so, but if it comes to a time when the public mood is changing, then it clearly is a signal of nervousness. A year before the general elections, if the signal emanating from BJP’s top brass is anything to go by, it could be said with certainty that the performance of a united opposition has sent some worrying signals to the saffron camp and they are out in the open to counter it.

In the four years of BJP rule, people have realised that Modi only speaks and blames Congress for everything. He takes absolutely zero accountability of any action done. It seems we don’t have any government or department who is accountable. Always election rallies mood, lies and rampant corruption. Not a single minister takes responsibility; they all sing in one tune and that is to blame the past Congress rule.

A lot of people are disgruntled because of the inconvenience they’ve had to face during BJP rule. The country may be moving towards a point of view in coming days and that is growth and development, whoever does that will get elected — this situation might really come. Then politics will change forever. We, as normal civilians, can hope the good and best to come for the country, no matter whoever comes to the power. For us, the country’s growth and our good life stand prime. Let’s hope that BJP will succeed in creating Sampark with people and understand their problems, retrospect and correct their mistakes, shed their arrogance and stop the blame game. Let’s hope good days ahead for every Indian.

