New Flag, New Face in Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

Amidst the ongoing speculation about Raj Thackeray-led party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) about its new flag and new face, they were finally revealed on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bal Thackeray, the founder of the Shiv Sena.

The party launched Amit Thackeray into full fledged mainstream politics and also unveiled the new party flag on Thursday morning at NESCO Ground in Goregaon. The flag was unveiled by Raj Thackeray in the presence of thousands of party workers. Senior leader of MNS, Bala Nandgaonkar announced Amit’s entry into mainstream politics.

The new flag that is saffron in colour has ‘Raj Mudra’ that was used during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s rule. The flag of the party is completely different from the old one as the same had blue, green and saffron bands and bore the image of an engine. And with the change in the party flag, it seems that the party is drifting towards the Hindutva ideology.

On the occasion, a statue of Shivaji was displayed at an MNS state executive meeting and also one of the images displayed next to it was of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar along with the photographs of B.R. Ambedkar, Savitribai Phule and Prabodhankar Thackeray.

Earlier, there have been speculations of an alliance between MNS and Bharatiya Janata Party as the former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met MNS chief in a Mumbai hotel. However, later both the parties denied about the same.