The makers have dropped a new song ‘Ruby Ruby’ from Dutt biopic ‘Sanju’ and needless to say, it is dark, and addresses one’s desire to find love.

While sharing the song, director Rajkumar Hirani wrote, “And here is the song composed by A R Rahman and written by Irshad Kamil for #Sanju song #RubyRuby. Listen to it here- http://bit.ly/RubyRuby-AudioSong . #Sanju #RanbirKapoor @FoxStarHindi @arrahman @irshad_kamil @VVCFilms #RajkumarHiraniFilms.”

The song is an apt representation of one’s desire, and need to be loved.

Sung by Shashwat Singh and Poorvi Koutish, the song is penned by Irshad Kamil. Noted composer AR Rahman has directed the music for the song.

Based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, the film ‘Sanju’ gives an insight into the crazy and hardships of his life.

Filmmaker Rajkumar has been introducing the various facades of Dutt’s life with varied posters, introducing the closest people in the yesteryear actor’s life.

Written and directed by Hirani, the film also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, and Dia Mirza in key roles.

‘Sanju’ is slated to hit the theaters on June 29.