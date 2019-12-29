The year 2019 has been all about change in the Hindi cinema with the some of the most promising debut of actors in B-town. 2019 can also be termed as year of nepotism because most of the debutants happen to be star kids. Whereas there were others who were nowhere connected to Bollywood or showbiz.
From Ananya Panday to Pranutan Bahl, Siddhant Chaturvedi to Karan Deol, Saiee Manjrekar to Abhimanyu Dassani and many more… The year had some of the most memorable debut of all time; here is a list of debutant of 2019 who made a mark in their very first film.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday is always on the top of the list. The star daughter of actor Chunky Panday was seen donning the school-girl in the sequel of ‘Student of the Year‘ franchise. She was also seen in Kartik Aaryan-starrer major hit ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh‘.
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria is another debutant actor who shared her debut film with Ananya Panday as the two were seen spilling glamour in ‘Student of the Year 2‘. Sutaria was later seen in Milap Zaveri’s ‘Marjaavaan‘ along with Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh.
Pranutan Bhal
Apart from that, Salman Khan’s ‘Notebook‘ introduced two newcomers to the film industry this year. Pranutan Bahl, the granddaughter of legendary actor Nutan and another actor Zaheer Iqbal were introduced in lead roles.
Saiee Manjrekar
Two actors that were featured in the most significant hits of December, ‘Dabangg 3‘ and ‘Mardaani 2‘ are Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Saiee Manjrekar and newcomer actor Vishal Jethwa. Both the actors have received wide appreciation after the success of their films.
Vishal Jethwa
One of the most surprising performances of 2019 was that of Vishal Jethwa in Mardaani 2. The actor, who started out with television, played a psychopath in the film that kidnaps, rapes and murders girls. While, critics liked Rani Mukerji’s performance in Mardaani 2. The actor received wide appreciation after the success of the films.
Karan Deol
Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol was another star kid who got his break in the cinema this year. The actor was seen opposite another debutant Sahher Bambba in the film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’.
Siddhant Chaturvedi
One of the biggest debuts of 2019 is that of Siddhant Chaturvedi. He made his Bollywood debut made his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy‘. The film was also India’s official entry to the Oscars this year but wasn’t shortlisted in the final top 10. He will be seen in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2‘ with Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari.
Abhimanyu Dassani
Maine Pyaar kyu kiya actress Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani made his debut with Vasan Bala’s ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ and received critical acclaim for his acting and action scenes. He will be next seen in Nikamma with Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia.
Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande is no stranger to mass audiences as she has been a TV personality for years. Lokhande made her foray in to the big screen with period drama ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi‘ which stars queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The actor was appreciated for her phenomenal performance in the movie.
Meezaan Jaffrey
King of comedy Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan was also one of the most talked-about debutants of the year as he debuted with Sanjay Leela Bhansali films. The actor played the role of a goon in the film ‘Malaal‘. Meezaan has signed his second film ‘Hungama 2‘, which is the sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2003 film.
Sharmin Segal
Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal also entered Bollywood through ‘Malaal’ as she was cast opposite Meezaan Jaffrey. Before appearing on the big screen, Sharmin attended Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. She also worked as an assistant director in films like ‘Mary Kom’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani‘.
