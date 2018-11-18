Flashing smiles at the bevy of paparazzi and fans waiting for them at the airport, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned home on Sunday morning in India after their wedding in Italy.

The couple brought the otherwise busy Mumbai airport to a standstill as they walked hand-in-hand and waved at the camerapersons and fans amid loud cheers.

The duo wore Sabyasachi, who also designed their wedding trousseau. Both of them chose traditional wear for the airport look, which was also colour coordinated.

While Ranveer looked dapper in a bright red and golden jacket over a beige silk kurta pyjama, Deepika looked ethereal in churidar suit with heavily embroidered red Benarasi dupatta

Deepika and Ranveer reached the latter’s house which was decked up with lights and flowers for ‘Grah Pravesh’.

Deepika and Ranveer will host a reception each in Bengaluru and Mumbai on November 21 and 28, respectively.