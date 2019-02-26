The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at the residence of JKLF Chief Yasin Malik on Tuesday morning. Adequate security is deployed outside the residence while NIA officials conducted the raid.

Yasin Malik was detained by the police late on Friday night.

Malik’s detention comes ahead of a crucial hearing on Article 35A in Supreme Court which is likely to take place in between Feb 26 to Feb 28.

The article, incorporated into the Indian Constitution in 1954, grants special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack which claimed lives of 40 CRPF soldiers on February 14, Jammu and Kashmir government withdrew security cover of several separatists including Malik, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Shabir Shah and Saleem Geelani.