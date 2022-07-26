Image: Agencies



The action against the 19 Rajya Sabha MPs would likely escalate the opposition’s fury against the government over what they claim was an attempt to shut voices that question the ruling alliance’s economic and social policies.



“The decision to suspend opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha was taken with a heavy heart. They kept on ignoring the Chairman’s appeals,” BJP’s Piyush Goyal said.

“The government is ready for a debate on price rise once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers and returns to parliament,” said Mr. Goyal, leader of the house in Rajya Sabha.



The latest round of suspension comes a day after four Congress MPs in Lok Sabha were dealt with similar action for the entire monsoon session, ending August 12, for holding placards inside the house despite warnings by Speaker Om Birla to behave.

The house was adjourned for an hour today after the suspended opposition MPs did not leave and continued to protest.

“This government has suspended democracy,” Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien told reporters today.

The suspended Rajya Sabha MPs are:

Sushmita Dev, Trinamool Congress

Mausam Noor, Trinamool Congress

Shanta Chhetri, Trinamool Congress

Dola Sen, Trinamool Congress

Santanu Sen, Trinamool Congress

Abhi Ranjan Biswar, Trinamool Congress

Md. Nadimul Haque, Trinamool Congress

M Hamamed Abdulla, DMK

B Lingaiah Yadav, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)

A.A. Rahim, CPI(M)

Ravihandra Vaddiraju, TRS

S Kalyanasundaram, DMK

R Girranjan, DMK

NR Elango, DMK

V Sivadasan, CPI(M)

M Shanmugam, DMK

Damodar Rao Divakonda, TRS

Sandosh Kumar P, CPI

Kanimozhi NVN Somu, DMK

Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha have been demanding an urgent discussion on issues like price rise and goods and services tax, or GST, hike for the past many days, leading to disruptions in the house.