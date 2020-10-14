Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Support Parallel Media
Home City News Mumbai Nitin Raut On Power Outage Says “Possibility Of Sabotage Can’t Be Ruled...
City NewsMumbai

Nitin Raut On Power Outage Says “Possibility Of Sabotage Can’t Be Ruled Out”

He further continued that a technical team from the Centre is here to discuss the power failure issue, and "our inquiry committee will also be set up."

Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice

Energy Minister, Nitin Raut, Raut, Power, Maharashtra, Energy, Power Cut

Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut has said on Wednesday that the possibility of sabotage can’t be ruled out in the power outage incident in Mumbai on October 12. While speaking to reporters the minister retorted that the power breakdown in the metropolis and neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai was “not a small issue”.

On Monday, a grid failure had resulted in massive power outages in Mumbai and adjourns parts of the city stopping trains on tracks, hampering those working from home, and hitting the stuttering economic activity hard. The outages were attributed to tripping at a sub-station of state-run transmission company MSETCL.

Reportedly, the power supply took two hours to resume for essential services; other pockets started getting power in a phase-wise manner.
“Our team was working on the 400 KV Kalva-Padga line and the load was shifted from circuit 1 to 2. But, there was a technical problem and the Kharghar unit stopped. There was islanding in Mumbai which shouldn’t have happened. This is the reason that possibility of sabotage is suspected,” cited Raut.

He further continued that a technical team from the Centre is here to discuss the power failure issue, and “our inquiry committee will also be set up.”

According to the press release, the central technical team will submit its report in a week meanwhile the minister said they will also discuss the study report submitted by a probe committee which went into such incidents in 2011, and whether an ATR (action taken report) was prepared. He also said that a system audit is being prepared.

Mumbai had last witnessed a massive power outage in June 2018.

Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice

Related Articles

Mumbai

Power supply in Mumbai, MMR region, Thane will be restored in next one hour, says Energy Minister Raut

Afternoon Voice - 0
Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday said the power supply in Mumbai and Thane will be restored in the next one hour. The...
Read more
Mumbai

TRP scam: Republic TV CEO grilled by Mumbai Crime Branch

Afternoon Voice - 0
The Crime Branch of Mumbai grilled Vikas Khanchandani the chief executive of Republic TV in the TRP rigging case. The source of the crime...
Read more
Mumbai

Aarey Wah! Mumbai’s Green Space Saved; Metro Car Shed Shifted To Kanjurmarg

Hema Singh - 0
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave Mumbaikars breathable news on Sunday while addressing the state virtually he said that the 800 acres of the land...
Read more

Most Popular

Tanishq – Tamasha Threat and Theories

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
An advertisement showing an inter-faith marriage by jewellery brand Tanishq has become the talking point of the Internet. In an advertisement of Tanishq, a...
Read more

Hyderabad Rains: 11 Died As Wall Collapses In Gaganpahad Area Due To Heavy Rainfall

Hyderabad Afternoon Voice - 0
At least 11 killed after the wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the Gaganpahad area of Shamshabad in Hyderabad on...
Read more

Nitin Raut On Power Outage Says “Possibility Of Sabotage Can’t Be Ruled Out”

Mumbai Afternoon Voice - 0
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut has said on Wednesday that the possibility of sabotage can’t be ruled out in the power outage incident in...
Read more

Coal Scam Case: Special Court To Pronounce Sentence Of Former Union Minister Dilip Ray, Others On Oct 26

Nation Afternoon Voice - 0
A special CBI court in Delhi reserved its order on the sentencing of former union minister Dilip Ray and others in a coal scam case.
Read more
Load more
- Advertisment -

EDITORIAL

Navratri glitters gets shadowed by murky reality of glamour industry

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Navratri brings along a heady invention of backless cholis, late night revelry, drugs, alcohol and a strong undercurrent of sexual intimacy.
Read more

Why Indian mainstream Media divided into pro-Modi and anti-Modi groups?

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Since 2014, the Indian media evidently got divided into parts. There are battalions of journalists and mainstream media houses that are hell-bent on proving...
Read more

Journalism died in TRP race

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
There is a huge transformation between the Arnab of Times Now and the Arnab of Republic TV. Prior to the launch of Republic TV,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Aarey Wah! Mumbai’s Green Space Saved; Metro Car Shed Shifted To Kanjurmarg

Mumbai Hema Singh - 0
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave Mumbaikars breathable news on Sunday while addressing the state virtually he said that the 800 acres of the land...
Read more

All about celebrity Baby bumps

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Gone are the days when pregnant women felt the need to cover up their burgeoning bellies. These days, it's all about flaunting that tummy....
Read more

BJP subdued on Republic’s TRP scam? Republic TV to file a criminal defamation case against Mumbai police commissioner

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
The Mumbai police crime branch, which unearthed the TRP racket, So far Arnab racketed Sushant Singh Rajput’s death with all sorts of false claims....
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Mumbai's English tabloid with Millions of readership in Print & Digital. The only parallel media house of India.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsmakers Publications Pvt. Ltd.