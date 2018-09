Abhishek Bachchan reveals filmmaker Aditya Chopra thought of making a sequel to the hit “Bunty Aur Babli” back in 2005 but he dropped the idea as there was no script at that time.

Recently there were reports that the sequel was in the works but Abhishek said no one has approached him for it.

Calling “Bunty Aur Babli” a special film, the actor said, “Soon after the release of the film in 2005, Aditya Chopra, the producer of the film, was very keen that we do a sequel but he did not have a story at that point of a time.

“Would he want to make a sequel? At that point of time, he did. If Adi finds a story that is worthy and he wants us to do it, he will let us know. As of now I can’t say anything.”

The 42-year-old actor is excited to reunite with actor wife Aishwarya Rai after a gap of 10 years for “Gulab Jamun”.

“‘Gulab Jamun’ is a script that both Aishwarya and I agreed to do. We are looking forward to it. But we are still figuring out when to do it,” he said.