The coalition government of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP also known as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has failed to expand its cabinet as the third party of the alliance (Congress) has yet to finalise the names of its MLAs who would be included in the Cabinet. Since the new government was formed, the Congress party has still not been able to form the cabinet list even after a month.

It was earlier reported that the state Chief Minister and Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray would expand his Cabinet on Tuesday. However, the decision has been postponed. As per sources, both the Sena and the NCP have already formalised the names of their MLA names who will find place in the cabinet. It is expected that the expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet would now take place on December 30.

As per the sources Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, both the former chief minister of the Congress party are likely to be a part of the Maharashtra Cabinet.

Sources also add that Shiv Sena MLAs like Ramdas Kadam, Anil Parab, Neelam Gorhe, Ravindra Waykar, Sunil Prabhu, Abdul Sattar, Bhaskar Jadhav and Deepak Kesarkar will be included in the Cabinet while Ajit Pawar, Jitendra Awhad, Dhramrao Baba Atram, Nawab Malik, Dhananjay Munde, Bharat Bhalke and Hasan Mushrif of the NCP will take oath as cabinet ministers.

Uddhav was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on November 28. And with him, only 6 ministers had taken oath.