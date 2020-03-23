Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that there is no community spread of novel coronavirus right now and there are a total 89 reported positive cases of the disease in the state so far.

“I want to make it very clear that we have not entered the community spread phase. There are a total of 89 positive coronavirus cases in the state including 14 new cases in Mumbai and 1 in Pune. 8 people have contact history and 6 are with travel history,” Tope told reporters here in a press conference.

“We are issuing orders to disburse the crowds at various checkpoints of Mumbai. Police can take action under section 144,” he said.

The minister also announced that he will now address the media digitally through his Facebook page.

“If we see the situation in state and country, social distancing is very important. So, we have started a campaign #MeAaheMazaRakshak (I am the saviour of myself). I will start now digital address to media through my Facebook page and WhatsApp,” he said.

“I have spoken to the principal secretary of my department. A Philippine citizen has died this morning. We are taking details of his medical history. He was admitted to Reliance hospital and Kasturba both hospitals. We are looking into all his medical conditions to ascertain the exact cause of his death,” he added.

The minister said that all medical colleges attached to hospitals are being made testing centres.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 on Monday.