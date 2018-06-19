Weeks after the tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh was massively hit due to acute water crisis, the hoteliers have appealed to tourists to visit Shimla without any apprehensions.

The hoteliers have requested tourists to visit the capital as the water crisis is over now, and also enjoy the pleasant weather.

Speaking to ANI, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI) president Sanjay Sood said “Tourism which is the backbone of Shimla had taken a hit due to the water crisis over last month, but things have now become normal. Due to water crisis we lost 50 percent business. Thanks to government’s intervention as crisis is now resolved”.

“We want tourists be informed that there is no water crisis now and they can come here. Since bookings have dropped, at this time we are offering discount,” Sood added.

Sood further thanked Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol for ensuring proper water supply in establishments which cater to tourists.

“Despite water crisis, we never let the feeling of water shortage prevail among tourists, who had visited the city,” Anil Walia, HRANI’s member told ANI.

The tourism industry, including restaurants and taxi operators, were hit severely due to the water crisis.

The tourist influx was dropped over 60 per cent in the city.