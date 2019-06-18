Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma has turned marketing gurus for their upcoming spoof comedy ‘Arjun Patiala’.

The makers of the film released a video clip where Kriti is seen teaching Diljit and Varun the essentials to a successful marketing campaign. Nowadays, actors are actively involved in the marketing of the film but the actors of ‘Arjun Patiala’ are taking it up a notch higher!

Gulshan Kumar and Prem Vijan present, A Maddock film production in association with T-Series and Bake My Cake films Arjun Patiala is directed by Rohit Jugraj, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Leyzell and Krishan Kumar.

The video starts with Diljit and Varun deciding to go on vacation in Goa when Kriti interrupts and tells them to focus on the marketing campaign of the film.

Watch the hilarious video: