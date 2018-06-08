The Goa Congress’ women’s unit today alleged that there was “no one” to protect women in the state in the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Parrikar holds the Home portfolio in the state government.

Addressing a press conference here, All India Mahila Congress’ Goa in charge Netta DSouza said that, as per media reports, there were 11 cases of rape registered in the state between April and end of May.

“Unfortunately, there is no one to protect them (women) today. With due respect to the Home Minister (Parrikar), who is ailing, there is no one to ensure the safety of women in the state,” D’Souza said.

She said that Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress would start a helpline for women in distress and the party would also provide support to ensure such women got justice.

She alleged that Goa was on “ventilator” due to the absence of Parrikar and people were bearing the brunt of it.