No party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance is afraid of the BJP’s tactics: NCP’s Nawab Malik

Maharashtra’s Minister for Minorities and NCP spokesperson came down heavily on BJP and their leaders on Wednesday.

“BJP will decide, BJP will demand, BJP will arrest people, People will be fined… Is this democracy?” these questions are raised by Nawab Malik.

Malik has said in strong words that democracy cannot be mocked. Nawab Malik has also said that the BJP wants to create an atmosphere of fear in the country to put political pressure on the people but keep in mind that their West Bengal model has failed.

Nawab Malik has given a clear warning stating that no party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance is afraid of the BJP’s tactics.