Surging fuel prices have left common people perturbed. In Mumbai, petrol price has breached the Rs 86 mark, and was being sold at Rs 86.56 per litre (increased by Rs 0.31 per litre) while diesel spurted to a new high of Rs 75.54 per litre (increase by Rs 0.44 per litre).

In the national capital, petrol is being sold Rs.0.31 higher at Rs 79.15 per litre, while diesel prices have been hiked by Rs 0.39 to a price of Rs 71.15 per litre.

The skyrocketing fuel prices have burnt a hole in people’s pockets.

A resident of Mumbai requested the government to intervene in the matter and facilitate a decrease in prices. “We are facing a lot of problem due to hike in fuel prices. Would like to request the government to decrease the prices,” Taj Mohammad, a Mumbai resident, told agencies.

On Sunday, the price of petrol was Rs 78.84 per litre in Delhi and that of diesel was Rs 70.76 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol was sold at Rs 86.25 per litre and diesel at Rs 75.12 per litre.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the rise in fuel prices in the country was temporary, adding that a rise in global crude oil prices was responsible for the price surge in India.

There has been a steep increase in fuel prices since August 16, after the rupee hit a record low of 71 against the US dollar.