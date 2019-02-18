World number one Naomi Osaka opened up about her split with coach Sascha Bajin ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and said she does not want to put success over her happiness.

While asserting that she is not willing to torture herself by being surrounded with “certain people who make her unhappy,” the 21-year-old revealed that she was mulling about parting ways with her coach since Australian Open.

“I think during the Australian Open, I was just trying to tell myself to get through it. I’m not sure, but I think you guys noticed. The biggest thing is I don’t want myself to think to be successful I have to put success over happiness, because if I’m not happy being around certain people I’m not going to torture myself,” WTA quoted Osaka, as saying.

“Especially since Charleston and Beijing and stuff. So I’d rather just surround myself with people that I really like and that truly care about me and are just really positive. I think I’ve been able to do that. If I’m not waking up every day happy to practice and happy to be around the people I’m around, this is my life. I’m not going to sacrifice that just to keep a person around,” she added.

The two-time Grand Slam champion admitted that the upcoming tournaments, including Dubai Championship, are important for her, but was quick to add that having fun is the most important thing.

Osaka will begin her campaign in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships against Kristina Mladenovic of France on February 19.