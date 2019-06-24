The rift between Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) has widened in the aftermath of alliance’s loss in Lok Sabha polls. BSP chief Mayawati posted three tweets on Monday targeting Samajwadi Party. She stated that SP government has sidelined the interest of Dalits. It is not possible to defeat BJP by having an alliance with Samajwadi Party stated Mayawati. Earlier Mayawati had announced about severing ties with SP. Both SP and BSP formed an alliance for challenging the BJP in the run up to Lok Sabha polls. However, it failed to stop the BJP as the party won 62 seats out of the state’s 80 Lok Sabha seats. BSP already had planned to contest the upcoming assembly by-polls alone.

Mayawati posted, “Therefore, in the interest of the party and the movement, now BSP will contest all future elections, big and small, on its own,”

Thus the Mahagathbandhan experiment which commenced at the start of the year could barely last for seven months. The SP-BSP and RLD alliance could manage to win only 15 seats in Uttar Pradesh. She also asked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to set his house in order first. She also added that SP was unable to get Yadav votes and even Dimple Yadav lost the election.