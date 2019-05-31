The Delhi government has decided to include a chapter on Dr B R Ambedkar’s struggles and social movement in school syllabus. The Social Welfare Minister of Delhi Rajendra Pal Gautam announced this on Friday.

Rajendra Pal Gautam revealed the state government initiative on Twitter. He said that the new chapter will be part of the curriculum soon. Rajendra Pal Gautam tweeted in Hindi. “Taking initiative, the Delhi government will soon include Babasaheb Ambedkar’s life struggle, the discrimination he faced and also his achievements in syllabus,” Pal tweeted.

दिल्ली सरकार पहल करते हुए जल्द ही पाठ्यक्रमों में बाबासाहेब अम्बेडकर के जीवन चरित्र, उनके संघर्ष, भेदभाव और सामाजिक आंदोलन को शामिल करेगी। https://t.co/S8QhhODf9p — Rajendra Pal Gautam (@AdvRajendraPal) May 31, 2019

It is notable that Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, was a jurist, economist, politician and social reformer. He inspired the Dalit Buddhist movement and campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables. Babasaheb’s family was from the Mahar community and came from Ambavade in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra. However, he was born in the military cantonment, Mhow. Now, it is in Madhya Pradesh. His father was a Subedar Major in Mahar Regiment.

The struggle was a part of Babasaheb’s life. He had to work hard for everything he achieved. While he is remembered for his relentless crusade for a new social order, India shall always remain indebted to him for giving us a Constitution.