The Election Commission of India on Monday allotted a ‘flaming torch’ (Mashaal) election symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, rejecting their claim to the ‘Trishul’ citing religious connotation.

In an order on the dispute in the Shiv Sena, the Election Commission allotted ‘Shiv Sena – Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ as the party name for the Thackeray faction and ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ (Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena) and the name for the Eknath Shinde group of the party.

Reacting on the name given by EC the Thackeray loyalist and Shiv Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav said, “We are happy that the three names that matter to us most Uddhavji, Balasaheb and Thackeray – are retained in the new name.”

Minister Deepak Kesarkar of Shinde faction reacted, “Since the time we were in Guwahati we wanted Shiv Sena Balasaheb name. We are satisfied. Symbol we will decide by tomorrow.”

The Commission also rejected ‘Trishul’ (trident) and ‘Gada’ (mace) as election symbols claimed by the two factions of the Shiv Sena, citing their religious connotation.

It also pointed out that the ‘Rising Sun’ election symbol sought by both factions was reserved for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Commission also asked the Shinde faction to resubmit a fresh list of three symbols by 10 am on Tuesday.

The rival factions of Shiv Sena had both claimed ‘Trishul’ and ‘rising sun’ as election symbols.