“As far as we know, there is no evident female influence in Modi’s life. After an arranged marriage as a teenager, he left his wife (a school teacher in a poor village) and as his political star rose, he never mentioned about her until this year. He didn’t visit his own mother or the rest of his family for 30 years after leaving home, according to what his younger brother says. He is rarely pictured with female associates or advisers and his top aides in his political campaign are men. The massive political rallies for Modi are attended by male at large. Still, he is the most popular prime minister among women voters because they expect some livable situation for those women who reside in rural and under privileged zones. They may not be even aware that Modi has some social media account, Such stunts can impress fortunate and privileged women but not those. He should do something for them.”