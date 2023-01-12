It seems that the action taken by the ED on Wednesday morning against Nationalist Congress Party {NCP) MLA and former minister Hasan Mushrif has not gone down well with the Mushrif supporters in Kolhapur and the big leaders of the NCP in Maharashtra. Mushrif’s supporters took to the streets in Kolhapur, raised slogans, and expressed their anger, taking an aggressive stance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Investigation agencies.

Earlier, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had already predicted that Hasan Mushrif would go to jail, and soon after, ED raided Mushrif’s house.

NCP leaders are accusing the BJP of collusion between them and the central investigation agencies. However, BJP leaders are saying that there is no interference in the investigation agencies and that this action is right.

On this, NCP spokesperson Ravikant Varpe said, “This is yet another attempt of revenge politics. The way an investigation agency is taking action in the absence of any strong evidence, even if the court has been pulled over before. The political culture of Maharashtra was inclusive. But since the BJP came to power, the political environment of Maharashtra has changed. It’s become Toxic.”

NCP spokesman Clyde Crasto said, “There have been many cases of abuse of central agencies but nothing has come out of it. It is dangerous for democracy if the investigation agency is acting according to someone’s opinion.”

Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut said, “This action has been taken for the sake of political ambition and dirty politics. Since, the BJP came to power, the activities of the investigative agencies have been carried out only on the opposition party. The opposition party is going to take an agitating stance on this but they have to remember the dissatisfaction of the people is also increasing.”

ED officials conducted raids in Mumbai, Pune, and Kolhapur on Wednesday morning.

In 2021, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya accused former Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif of engaging in corrupt practices through family members and companies. After that, the opposition questioned the action taken by the ED.

On this, BJP leader Bhalchandra Shirasath said, “Hasan Mushrif has been facing corruption cases for many years and ED action has been taken against him after his investigation. This is not a one-day action and the government has nothing to do with it because there are many miscreants in the opposition party. So, they have to face such trouble.”

Hasan Mushrif is an NCP MLA from the Kagal constituency in Kolhapur. He is also the Vice President of the Nationalist Congress Party. Earlier, he held the post of Rural Development Minister.

Earlier, some senior leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra faced interrogation by investigative agencies. Among them are former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, Nationalist Congress Party leader, and former minister Nawab Malik. Anil Deshmukh and Sanjay Raut have been released on bail by the court and the case of Nawab Malik is still pending in the court.